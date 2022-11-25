Eutelsat appoints Caudrelier as CFO

Eutelsat Communications has announced the appointment of Christophe Caudrelier as Chief Financial Officer, effective (at the latest) from January 2nd 2023.

Caudrelier’s appointment follows the announcement by Sandrine Téran that she is stepping down as Chief Financial Officer to move on to other professional projects.

“I am happy to welcome Christophe to the Eutelsat team. I believe that Christophe’s experience in strongly business-oriented finance and his international background will be valuable assets for Eutelsat”, commented Eutelsat’s Chief Executive Officer Eva Berneke.

Caudrelier added: “I am very pleased and proud to join Eutelsat as Chief Financial Officer. I look forward to contributing to the future of Eutelsat’s Video and Connectivity businesses and to its ambitious strategic roadmap as part of the telecom pivot.”

Caudrelier joins Eutelsat from Tikehau Ace Capital Partners where he served as Operating Partner – Finance. Before joining Tikehau Ace Capital, Caudrelier, who started his career as an external auditor with Arthur Andersen, spent 17 years at Valeo where he held various positions in the US, Turkey and the UK, including CFO of the Powertrain Systems Business Group before joining Naval Group as Group CFO in 2011. In 2015, he was appointed as CFO of the Bénéteau Group, and later COO in charge of finance and operational excellence.