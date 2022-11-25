ITV announces new sustainability measures

ITV has announced new measures to strengthen support for producers, including access to advice on sustainability topics on and off screen for all producers, as well as publishing guidance and ideas on how to bring sustainability topics to life in on-screen content.

ITV says the new measures align with its wider commitment to integrate sustainability across the business and inspire audiences to make greener choices, as a signatory of the Climate Content Pledge. ITV’s production principles already include a section which asks producers to consider how their production could portray sustainable choices.

The new measures include:

Sustainability advice for all new productions to support creative opportunities on all commissions by facilitating a conversation with the sustainability team for producers and publishing guidance on how to bring the topic to life in their specific programmes.

Hosting inspiration sessions for creatives across ITV.

Continuing regular review of content data through its Climate Content Tracker, which monitors all mentions of sustainability related topics across all genres.

Committing to include climate content across all genres.

Over the past year, some of ITV’s most watched shows across Entertainment, Daytime, Current Affairs, Drama and beyond have been putting green choices and issues on screen.

Since Cop26, this has included This Morning broadcasting from their own forest, a 9-year-old climate poet on Britain’s Got Talent and a storyline on air pollution in Coronation Street, while King Charles III recently noted the role Emmerdale is playing in bringing sustainability into the national conversation. Daytime programmes have featured items on sustainable fashion and food, questions on the environment have been included in entertainment quiz shows like The Chase, alongside coverage of the issues at stake in ITV’s current affairs and news output. ITV Regional News has broadcast over 85 hours of climate related content to date in 2022.

Love Island announced eBay as its first pre-loved fashion sponsor with a mission to change shopping habits. The partnership reached millions of viewers, with half of those aware of the partnership saying it changed their opinion of pre-loved fashion for the better. Extrapolated to population level, 2.7 million are making more effort to shop sustainably as a result of the partnership.

Carolyn McCall, Chief Executive of ITV, said: “ITV’s commitment to embedding climate content on-screen can be seen across all our genres. We focus on informing our viewers about the issues and, importantly, entertaining and inspiring people in ITV’s unique way. From an air pollution storyline on Coronation Street to a young climate poet on Britain’s Got Talent, from This Morning broadcasting from their very own forest to Love Island’s groundbreaking fashion partnership with eBay, ITV’s biggest shows have got behind the pledge, bringing the issues and opportunities to life for our viewers.”