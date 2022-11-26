The biggest UK audience of the World Cup so far watched England v USA on ITV1 on November 25th with a peak of 18 million viewers tuning in to see the Three Lions held to a lacklustre 0-0 draw in their second match of the tournament.

The audience figures, which encompass all viewers across television and non-TV devices, were higher than the launch of I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here, making it ITV1’s most watched programme this year. It was also ITV’s biggest Friday in more than a decade.

ITV also had its biggest day of the year for streaming, and third biggest on record, with 18 million streams.

It attracted the biggest 16-34 audience on any channel this year, with 2 million and 85 per cent watching.

Across television, an average audience of 11.9 million watched the overall coverage of England v USA, with an average of 15.1 million watching the full match.