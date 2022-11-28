Advanced Television

BBC: 9.9m watch Spain vs Germany

November 28, 2022

By Nik Roseveare

The World Cup group fixture between Spain and Germany on November 29th pulled in a peak TV audience of 9.9 million on BBC One, making it the most-watched World Cup game without a competing home-nation so far in the UK.

The match was also streamed over 3.5 million times on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online, making it the BBC’s third-most streamed match so far after Wales vs Iran and the record-breaking England vs Iran.

On November 29th, attention in the UK will again turn to the home nations; BBC One and BBC iPlayer will air Wales vs England in the final game of Group B. Coverage begins from 6pm.

