Burnett exits MGM

Mark Burnett is leaving MGM where he has been chairman of its worldwide TV group since 2018. The move comes following Amazon’s $8.5 billion purchase of MGM earlier this year.

In a joint statement to staff, Mike Hopkins, SVP of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, and Burnett revealed that Burnett was departing the company “to resume his work as an independent creator and producer.”

“Mark’s stepping aside of course raises both opportunities and questions about how we’ll be organised moving forward,” the memo added “You’ll be hearing more about this shortly.”