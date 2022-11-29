Channel 4 launches 4 Reality on YouTube

Channel 4 has launched 4 Reality, a new YouTube destination that serves as a fan-focused home for the best of Channel 4’s reality TV titles, offering viewers full-episodes of hit series like Married at First Sight UK, alongside compilations and ‘best of’ clips from popular titles such as Made in Chelsea.

In a Channel 4 first, episodes of season 12 of Celebs Go Dating (which debuted on November 28th) will land on 4 Reality at the same time as they arrive on All 4, immediately after the linear broadcast on E4. This means those catching up can do so on the platform of their choice.

4 Reality will aim to engage a younger female audience aged 16-24 and will join a collection of community-focused Channel 4 channels on YouTube, including 4 Comedy, 4 Documentaries, 4 Entertainment, 4 Sport, 4 Lifestyle and the recently launched Channel 4.0.

Matt Risley, 4Studio Managing Director, commented: “Fandoms are at the heart of 4Studio’s strategies to reach and engage digital audiences, and 4 Reality is the perfect way to harness the passionate conversation already happening around some of our biggest, and most entertaining reality shows on YouTube.”