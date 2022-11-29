Germany vs Spain: 17m+ viewers on ZDF

The FIFA World Cup group stage game between the Germany and Spain on Sunday November 27th at 8pm CET, attracted 17.05 million viewers, or just under one in two Germans viewers (49.3 per cent), according to PSB channel ZDF, after a disappointing opening game, viewed by fewer than 10 million.

The defeat against Japan was played in the middle of the afternoon local time Wednesday November 23rd and was below expectations with only 9.23 million viewers on fellow PSB ARD, but with a viewing share of nearly 60 per cent.