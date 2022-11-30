Amazon mulls Salto deal

Amazon is reportedly interested in buying struggling French streamer Salto. Canal+ is already in the frame as a possible rescuer and now Amazon has indicated to TF1 and M6 that it is also interested in a potential buy.

Amazon already distributes Salto on its Prime Video service in France and would add the 800,000 or so subscribers of Salto to its existing audience. Prime Video had invested in heavily in sports, including the French tennis open.

According to La Lettre A, French streaming platform Molotov, now owned by US streamer FuboTV, could be also be a potential suiter for Salto, though Molotov denied having any interest.

Salto is on the block following the decision by shareholders TF1 and M6 to pull out after the abandonment of their proposed merger deal in the face of regulatory opposition. The streamer’s third shareholder, France Télévisions, had already indicated it wanted to pull out earlier this year.