Vantiva powers Bouygues Telecom next-gen gateway

Connected technology specialist Vantiva, formerly known as Technicolor, has partnered with French multiplay telco Bouygues Telecom to be one of the manufacturers of the Bbox Wi-Fi 6, an eco-designed customer premises equipment (CPE) that supports fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband access for Bouygues Telecom’s subscribers. The Bbox Wi-Fi 6 is the first Green Product Mark-certified gateway to be certified by TÜV Rheinland for the French market.

Bouygues Telecom’s next generation Bbox Wi-Fi 6 was designed and developed in cooperation with Vantiva. The new Bbox Wi-Fi 6 gateway is available to customers subscribing to the Bbox fibre (and its Smart TV version) offer.

According to Vantiva, the gateway delivers reliable up to 2.5 gigabit-per-second ultra-broadband (UBB) access, and its vertical design ensures high-performance wireless connectivity throughout the home environment. Bbox Wi-Fi 6 has also been eco-designed to address growing consumer interests in using products and services that reduce their impact on the environment.

The Bbox Wi-Fi 6 is manufactured using more than 90 per cent of recycled plastic. It includes materials and mounting that extend the product lifecycle and facilitate recycling. The new gateway also features a redesign that optimises power consumption and weight.

“The deployment of the Bbox Wi-Fi 6 demonstrates Bouygues Telecom’s leadership in the French market and highlights its commitment to providing subscribers with the best connectivity and in-home Wi-Fi experience,” stated Mercedes Pastor, Senior Vice President for the Global Customer Unit of Vantiva. “This is critical as consumer demand rises for digital services – including video, gaming and IoT services – that require reliable, high-speed access to every device in every corner of subscribers’ homes. This deployment has also strengthened the strategic partnership between Bouygues Telecom and Vantiva, further supporting our goal to develop next generation and sustainable CPE for the French and European markets.”