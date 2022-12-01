BBC Studios launches Funny Parts digital channel

BBC Studios has launched Funny Parts – a new comedy channel with three new commissions for digital platforms.

Focused on new short-form comedy and entertainment content, alongside some of the funniest moments from the BBC’s catalogue of comedy including titles such as This Country, Famalam and The Young Offenders, Funny Parts shares some of the best comedy from BBC Studios. Funny Parts is live on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter now.

New shows launched with the channel include Hack Attack, Little Rants and Sound Off which feature a host of familiar faces appearing, including new comedy talent and stars from TOWIE and Ru Paul’s Drag Race.

Episodes will drop daily on Funny Parts. Ten instalments of each title will eventually be available with new commissions planned for future release.

Hack Attack is a new ten-part gameshow where celebrity guests have to answer questions set by a mysterious Hacker or risk having their secrets released from their personal devices – if they fail, their cringey photos, dating app chat and online purchase history is revealed. The Hacker’s victims include: Donna Preston, Pete Wicks, Tia Kofi, Lawrence Chaney, Scheiffer Bates, Mary O’Connell, Poppy Jay, Snoochie Shy, Helen Bauer and Ali Woods.

Little Rants sees ten celebrities get something off their chest that’s really been bugging them – whether that’s reaching the age where it’s no longer acceptable to wear Disney princess dresses or the madness of delivery services. In this series, audiences will learn what’s been winding up: Snoochie Shy, Scheiffer Bates, Poppy Jay, Helen Bauer, Pete Wicks, Ali Woods, Lawrence Chaney, Mary O’Connell, Tia Kofi and Donna Preston.

Sound Off is a show that celebrates the new stars of silent comedy. Bash the Entertainer and Elf Lyons try to outdo each other and make the other one laugh without making a sound. Comedian Tadiwa Mahlunga oversees the competition and provides commentary.

Athena Witter, Vice President of Programming at BBC Studios Digital Consumer Engagement, commented: “Funny Parts offers both a home for our new digital-first comedy and entertainment content and also allows us to tap into a fantastic wealth of recent comedy content made for Gen-Z audiences. These three new commissions are a great example of our approach to developing, testing and delivering new shows direct to audiences.”

Chris Allen, head of Development at BBC Studios Digital Consumer Engagement, added: “This is an opportunity for us to showcase new talent and rising stars, to encourage innovation and is really what our digital-first strategy is all about. We can’t wait to share these funny and fresh new shows and to keep dropping new content that brings people back to the channel.”

The new commissions add to recently announced shortform content from BBC Studios and Baby Cow Productions. Two original comedy series, The Train and What’s Happening? were released on Baby Cow’s social media channels.