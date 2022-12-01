Discovery+ free for BT Sport subs

BT Sport subscribers in the UK can now receive a subscription to Discovery+ at no extra cost following the merger between Warner Bros Discovery and BT Group earlier this year.

BT Sport subscribers, or those who receive the channels as part of BT’s sweetheart deals with EE and Plusnet, are now able to link their accounts to a free Discovery+ subscription, which offers a library of factual programming drawn from Discovery’s main channel brands, as well as original series, and other acquired titles – as well as Eurosport content.

A Discovery+ Entertainment & Sport plan normally costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year.