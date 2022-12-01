Disney’s Oswald returns in new YouTube short

Walt Disney Studios has announced the return of Oswald the Lucky Rabbit in an all-new animated short, over 94 years since Disney’s last Oswald cartoon.

Created by Disney Animation’s hand-drawn animation team to mark the start of Disney 100 Years of Wonder that marks the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, the short, aptly titled Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, is directed by celebrated animator Eric Goldberg and produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Dorothy McKim and available to watch on Walt Disney Animation Studios’ YouTube channel.

“On the eve of Disney’s 100th anniversary, it was such a joy to create the first new Oswald short from our studio since 1928,” commented McKim. “Our hand-drawn animation team – including our hand-drawn legends Mark Henn, Randy Haycock and Eric Goldberg, as well our wonderful team of 2D apprentices, had a ball animating in the style of Oswald’s era.”

“Oswald is such a plucky scamp. We wanted to bring Oswald back, and in the short, he literally returns to his original home, the movie screen,” added Goldberg. “We wanted to have Oswald do all of the ‘squash-and-stretch,’ ‘rubber hose’-animation style, celebrating that first generation of Walt Disney’s artists.”

Oswald is considered Walt Disney’s first breakout animated star, and widely considered one of the first characters in animation history to feature a unique personality. Walt Disney introduced Oswald to moviegoers in 1927 with the short Trolley Troubles. A total of 26 Oswald short films were created by Walt Disney and his team, with the final Disney shorts starring the character releasing in late summer 1928, the same year Walt lost creative control over the character. In 2006, Disney CEO Bob Iger made a deal with NBC/Universal, that included permitting sportscaster Al Michaels to contract with NBC in exchange for the return of Oswald to his original home. Since then, Oswald has appeared in video games and merchandise, an animated short, and in Disney theme parks globally.

In conjunction with the animated short, Disney is also launching an Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Snapchat lens globally that allows users to channel Oswald using AR technology.