Gilmore joining ITN Productions

Dan Gilmore is joining ITN Productions as Development Executive.

Gilmore, who previously worked as a development producer for Firecracker and Maverick, will sit across the entire ITNP slate, helping to drive development day-to-day, and will work directly to Creative Director Georgina Mantle as her deputy. He will join the company on December 5th.

ITN Productions has beaten its own record for volume of output this year, with more than 1,000 hours commissioned. As it continues to build on its success for the next year and beyond, it has also promoted David Newman to Senior Development Producer, International.

Newman will work with Ian Russell, Head of International Programmes, plus exec producers Mike Griffiths and Bruce Kennedy to ensure ITN Productions maintains its thriving international slate and retains focus and priorities on global projects. He starts his new role on January 1st.

ITN Productions has also started a recruitment process for a UK Factual Development Producer with immediate effect.

Ian Rumsey, Managing Director, Television, said: “Following an unprecedented year we’re delighted to welcome Dan to the team and see David join our international division. Both are huge talents.”

Mantle said: “Dan will be a real asset, bringing a wealth of creativity and experience to the development team which continues to go from strength to strength.”

Gilmore added: “For years, I’ve watched ITN Productions’ award-winning output with a mixture of awe and reverence, so it is a huge honour to now be joining their talented development team. I can’t wait to get started.”