Mediaset to trial DVB-I standard

Italian broadcaster Mediaset plans to trial the distribution of linear TV channels using the DVB-I standard from April 2023.

The new DVB-I standard is designed for the distribution of linear content via the internet, enabling the mixing of DTT and streaming content.

Mediaset’s four channels (Canale 5, Italia 1, Rete 4, and 20) will arrive directly via IP, possibly in multicast, and will be fully integrated with the other channels, making a fully hybrid TV channel list. TV viewers can then get Rai Uno via DTT and Canale 5 via internet, simply by performing a channel scan.

Other major features of DVB-I include ultra-low latency, high bitrate, 4K resolution, HDR dynamic range and AC-4 audio.

Mediaset recently staged a DVB-I demo at the annual UltraHD Forum conference in Rome. At the moment there are no DVB-I compatible TV sets on the Italian market.