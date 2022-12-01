Mentorn Media names Jones Head of Factual

Mentorn Media has appointed Emily Jones as Head of Factual for the award-winning producer.

Jones joins the team at Mentorn Media from Channel 4. where she was Commissioning Editor, Education & Documentaries for five years. During her tenure at Channel 4, Emily’s commissions included series such as Born Famous, Gogglesprogs, How The Other Kids Live, Born in the Wrong Body, Rich Kids of Instagram, Class of Mum and Dad and Home free, as well as singles: Revenge Porn, Steph and Dom: Can Cannabis Save Our Son, The Women Who Kill Lions and Britain’s Billionaire Immigrants.

Prior to her tenure at Channel 4, Jones’ 20 year career has included credits across some of the staples of television including the very first Secret Millionaire and Undercover Boss, as well as Coppers, Jamie’s Ministry of Food, Wife Swap and Faking It. More recently, Emily has worked as a development exec for top UK producers including Blast Films, and Dragonfly TV and also as development producer for Tinopolis Group’s own Firecracker Films.

As Head of Factual for Mentron Media, Jones will look to develop the company’s heritage in successful factual productions, most recently including both Children of the Cult for Discovery+ as well as Secrets of an ISIS Smartphone for the BBC.

MD Mentorn Media & Tinopolis Director of Content, Chris Brogden, commented: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Emily to the team at Mentorn. She has both outstanding industry credentials as well as extensive experience in developing ground-breaking programmes and we are excited she chose to join us for this next step in her career.”

Jones added: “This is an incredibly exciting time to re-entering the production sector, and I feel very lucky to be joining Mentorn which has been responsible for so many much-loved programmes over the years. I can’t wait to see what we do next.”

This appointment follows the departure of Bernie Kay in earlier in 2022.