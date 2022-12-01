Ofcom probes telecoms price rise transparency

UK comms regulator Ofcom has launched an industry-wide enforcement programme into whether in-contract price rises were set out clearly enough by phone and broadband companies before customers signed up.

Having analysed customer complaints and other preliminary evidence, Ofcom is concerned that consumers who took out contracts between March 1st, 2021, and June 16th, 2022, may not have been provided with sufficiently clear information about in-contract price rises, which are usually applied in March or April each year.

Under Ofcom’s rules over that period, if a provider included potential future price rises in the terms of a contract, they had to be set out prominently and transparently at the point of sale. If the customer hadn’t agreed to those terms when signing up – because they hadn’t been made sufficiently prominent and transparent – providers should have notified them of the price increase and offered them a right to exit penalty-free.

Accordingly, Ofcom is now investigating what happened in practice. It will collect further information from a range of providers to assess the steps they have taken to make these terms prominent and transparent.

If it identifies specific issues with providers complying with our rules, it may launch separate investigations into individual firms.

“As millions of people are having to deal with rising household bills, it is more important than ever that telecoms companies don’t shirk their responsibilities and keep customers fully informed about what they are signing up to,” asserts Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom’s Networks and Communications Group Director. “It’s vital that people are told clearly upfront about any future price rises they will face while they are in contract, and we’re investigating to check whether this happened in practice.”

With inflation hitting its highest level for 40 years in 2022, some customers have seen large price rises this year. Ofcom’s latest affordability of communications services tracker reveals that 9.1 million UK households (32 per cent) are having problems paying for their phone, broadband, pay-TV and streaming bills. That is more than double the level of April 2021.

Ofcom’s study also shows that 17 per cent of households are now cutting back other spending, such as on food and clothing, to afford their communications services. That is up from 4 per cent in June 2021.

As people see their living costs rise, they will be looking to get the best value from their telecoms services. Ofcom’s Pricing Trends report, which covers the prices for broadband, mobile, landline, and pay-TV, has found that there are still good value deals available for those who shop around.

For instance, many out-of-contract customers can save money by switching provider or getting a new deal with their current one.

Out-of-contract broadband customers who buy it on its own or with a landline service pay an average of around £100 (€116) a year more than in-contract customers. Those who pay for broadband, landline and pay-TV in a bundled deal pay over £200 a year more, on average, if they are out of contract.

To help people shop around, Ofcom rules mean providers must tell customers when they are approaching the end of their contract. This must include details of any price rise, as well as what their best deals are.

At this point, people could save money by negotiating a new deal with their existing provider – or moving to a new one. And there are millions of households already out of contract who could do this today.

Ofcom also has rules that require telecoms firms to treat financially vulnerable customers fairly. People who are struggling to afford their telecoms bills can contact their provider for support. Depending on their circumstances this could involve switching to a cheaper broadband package or social tariff – typically costing between £12 and £20 per month – as well as payment holidays or deferrals.