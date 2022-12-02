DCMS Secretary to face MP questions

Michelle Donelan, the UK Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, will appear before the DCMS Committee for the first time since her September 2022 appointment. In a wide-ranging session, MPs are expected to examine her priorities as well as key areas of Committee focus.

Questions in the December 6th Evidence Session on the work of the Secretary of State may cover digital policy and online safety, culture and heritage, public service broadcasting, and sports governance.