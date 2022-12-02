More cuts at CNN

News channel CNN is facing more cuts. Its HLN channel has cancelled all live programming, while the shake-up will see contributors on the flagship CNN channel reduced.

CNN CEO Chris Licht announced the changes on December 1st, saying that costs had to be reduced amid a very difficult economy.

“Our goal throughout the strategic review process has been to better align our people, processes and resources with our future priorities, strengthen our ability to deliver on CNN’s core journalistic mission and enable us to innovate in the years ahead,” Licht said in a memo to staff. “At the highest level, the goal is to direct our resources to best serve and grow audiences for our core news programming and products. To achieve these goals, we will be reducing open job positions, reimagining our workflows and aligning our staffing, investments and focus around three key strategic priorities: programming, newsgathering and digital. All decisions are designed to strengthen the core of our business.”

Other cut-backs will affect its CNN en Español Spanish-language channel. Its 5pm live news show will be dropped and instead take CNN’s network transmission. A similar change will affect CNN International which will also see some of its news-gathering and bureaux “realigned”.

“In some areas, we will rely more on our CNN journalists. Overall, we will engage contributors who are subject-matter experts that expand and diversify the viewpoints we bring our audience,” the memo added.

“To our departing colleagues, I want to express my gratitude for your dedicated and tireless service and for your many contributions to CNN. To all employees, I want to underscore the importance of taking the time you need to best be able to move forward. I will be holding a town hall on Tuesday to answer your questions, which can be submitted anonymously,” the memo concluded.