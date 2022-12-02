RCA releases Roku TVs in UK

US electronics manufacturer RCA has made a major move into the UK market with a range of low price TVs powered by the Roku operating system.

RCA’s new Roku TVs are available immediately in three different screen sizes (32”, 40” and 55”) via Amazon and other select retailers, with prices starting at £129.99 for the smallest set. The 55″ model (priced at £269.99) is the only one to support 4K.

Roku TVs have a customisable homepage, giving access to a wide range streaming apps and channels available through the platform. This includes all of the UK’s free TV services – such as BBC iPlayer, All 4, My5 and the soon-to-launch ITVX. The RCA sets also feature Freeview Play. All popular SVoD apps, such as Netflix and Disney+, can also be subscribed to via Roku.

Anyone who purchases one of the RCA TVs before January 15th 2023 can also claim 30 days of free access to discovery+.