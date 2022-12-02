Advanced Television

Thailand switches off World Cup C-band satellite signal

December 2, 2022

By Colin Mann

Viewers in Thailand will no longer able to watch World Cup matches on C-band satellite television, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) has ruled.

The C-band signal was switched off December 1st following a warning from FIFA over broadcasting copyright, having found the country’s transmission access was also being used in other countries.

FIFA had asked broadcasters to encrypt its over-the-air transmissions at least to the minimum standards of ‘Biss CA Director’ or ‘Power/u’.

Viewers in Thailand can still watch live World Cup matches via digital television, the Samart KU-Band satellite system and TrueVisions channels.

