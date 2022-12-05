Prime Video named top US OTT service

Parks Associates has released its updated list of the top 10 US subscription OTT video services, based on estimated numbers of subscribers through September 2022 from the firm’s OTT Video Market Tracker. The research firm reports that 83 per cent of broadband households have at least one OTT service, with 23 per cent adopting nine or more OTT subscriptions.

Parks Associates notes the Top 10 US Subscription OTT Video Services is the first instance in the history of this annual report that Netflix is not in the top spot. The firm’s research shows Prime Video has surpassed Netflix in the number of paid subscribers. Also, Peacock entered the top 10 list for the first time in 2022, while Showtime moved off the list.



“Streaming services are introducing new content, services, and partnerships that are changing how consumers interact with video,” said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. “Netflix’s ad- supported plan gives the company a way to win back subscribers who left over high subscription prices. It also gives Netflix a path to creating unique accounts for those who have been content to share passwords with friends and family in the past. It’s an exciting time to track these services, with lots of disruption and change.”