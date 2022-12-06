Netflix: ‘Excited at ad-tier opportunity’

Jeremi Gorman, President, Worldwide Advertising at Netflix, has said the company’s people are “excited at the opportunity to develop additional revenue streams” with the launch of a cheaper, ad-funded tier in a number of territories.

Speaking on ‘What Netflix gives to media buyers that is unique’ at The Future of TV Advertising Global event in London, Gorman said that her colleagues looked forward to implementing lower-price options.

Acknowledging that much of the content on the platform wasn’t written to accommodate ad breaks, Gorman said that Netflix was using AI and other techniques to ensure these were placed at appropriate parts of the narrative. “Ads are where they should be,” she asserted.