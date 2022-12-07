Forecast: AI, web3 to drive innovation in sport

IMG and its digital agency Seven League have launched their Digital Trends Report 2023, exploring the technologies and developments that could shape the sport media landscape for rightsholders over the next 12 months.

Featuring insights and analysis from Seven League’s global team of experts, the report breaks down the biggest developments in the sector and how they could influence the ways sports brands and organisations engage fans and audiences. This includes Twitter and Meta’s future directions, TikTok’s future as a streaming platform, Apple and Amazon’s latest plays as sport broadcasters, the digital growth of women’s sport and the evolution of Web3 – to name a few.

Seven League CEO, Lewis Wiltshir,e said: “The past year has witnessed the greatest moment of transition the technology sector has seen in a generation. We’re now entering a new era of the internet that embraces streaming, content, communities, data and commercial. In this year’s Digital Trends Report, we bring together all the expertise across Seven League’s vast network, combined with IMG’s global scale and commercial prowess, to offer rightsholders a glimpse into what they should be considering for their digital strategies over the next 12 months.”

Headline predictions from the Digital Trends Report 2023 include: