Research: 22% to cut back on streaming subscriptions
December 8, 2022
Research from GWI reveals consumer opinions towards streaming services, and uncovers that – with the cost of living crisis hitting pockets – 22 per cent of consumers say that want to cut back on the number of streaming services they subscribe to.
Additionally, 50 per cent of UK users would be willing to unsubscribe from a streaming service if the interface is hard to use.
Further insights include:
- Only 17 per cent of consumers are willing to pay more to share streaming service access to those outside of their household
- 28 per cent of UK consumers subscribed to a streaming service for a particular series, movie, live event, etc. and cancelled it once they finished watching it
Number of streaming services used in the UK:
- 23 per cent use one streaming services
- 27 per cent use two streaming services
- 18 per cent use three services
- 23 per cent use none at all
Number of streaming services where consumers are the main account owner in the UK:
- 29 per cent are the owner of one service
- 22 per cent own two services
- 8.4 per cent don’t own any streaming services
The data comes from the GWI October Zeitgeist survey of 2,004 UK Internet users aged 16-64.