Research: 22% to cut back on streaming subscriptions

Research from GWI reveals consumer opinions towards streaming services, and uncovers that – with the cost of living crisis hitting pockets – 22 per cent of consumers say that want to cut back on the number of streaming services they subscribe to.

Additionally, 50 per cent of UK users would be willing to unsubscribe from a streaming service if the interface is hard to use.

Further insights include:

Only 17 per cent of consumers are willing to pay more to share streaming service access to those outside of their household

28 per cent of UK consumers subscribed to a streaming service for a particular series, movie, live event, etc. and cancelled it once they finished watching it

Number of streaming services used in the UK:

23 per cent use one streaming services

27 per cent use two streaming services

18 per cent use three services

23 per cent use none at all

Number of streaming services where consumers are the main account owner in the UK:

29 per cent are the owner of one service

22 per cent own two services

8.4 per cent don’t own any streaming services

The data comes from the GWI October Zeitgeist survey of 2,004 UK Internet users aged 16-64.