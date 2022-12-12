FAST TV for better physical and mental health in 2023

A new year often signifies a fresh start for many people. For some, this means setting physical and mental wellbeing goals, such as making healthier choices, or starting a new exercise routine.

FAST Channels TV’s curated collection of dedicated health channels support viewers in reaching their wellness goals, which can be utilised as a package or individually.

The Health Channel includes a line-up of original productions, including Health Insiders, Doctor Q&A and Smartlife, delivering reliable and accurate health and wellness information alongside the latest health news. BINGE TV’s Health and Wellness channel broadcasts non-stop wellbeing shows, including Inside Bio Science, Vibrant Health Gurus, featuring a host of medical and health professionals covering topics including nutrition, fitness, modern medicine, and clinical treatments, Patti Conklin’s Healing Within, and PBS classic Healing Quest, which focuses on integrative health and natural approaches to wellbeing.

Fitness Rewind by Collage Video brings retro exercise routines to digital streaming, with content from fitness icons such as Tamilee Webb, Kathy Smith, and Gilad Janklowicz, while MedicosTV is a Spanish-language health and wellness channel, providing reliable and timely information on topics including pediatrics, aesthetics, sexual health and more.

Yoga icon Wai Lana shares lifestyle tips, inspiration, and wisdom for a happier, healthier life on Wai Lana Yoga; and Yoga Fit makes yoga accessible to everybody and every body, with videos for beginners and advanced yogis. NOMADslow tv provides an endless flow of meditative videos, and AAYU Regenerative Healing complements pre-existing treatments for viewers managing chronic health issues, with a combination of yoga, meditation, science, and awareness programming.

Russell Foy, CEO of Fast Channels TV, commented: “Over the last few decades, more and more Americans have embraced a healthier lifestyle to include better nutrition and regular exercise. Our growing library of health channels offer round the clock access to motivational content that inspires, informs, and encourages viewers to adopt a healthier lifestyle.”

