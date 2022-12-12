OCS Pulp replaces OCS City and Choc

French telco Orange is launching a new OCS channel, OCS Pulp, on January 12th 2023 – replacing existing channels OCS City and OCS Choc.

Positioned as the channel of drama TV series and indie movies, OCS Pulp will join family-oriented OCS Max and classic movie channel OCS Géants.

The move comes as Canal+ Group, which owns 33.3 per cent of the OCS platform, has entered into exclusive talks with Orange to take over both the bouquet and the co-production and distribution company Orange Studio.

OCS, which claims around three million subscribers, is mainly distributed by Canal+. As the second largest pay-TV service in France, it invests in the TV industry, and releases movies within six months after their theatrical release as agreed by the new media window agreement.

Over the years, the service has cumulated losses between €400 million and €500 million. Its exclusive agreement with HBO expires at the end of 2022.