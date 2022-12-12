Poland: On-the-go streaming marked the World Cup

Redge Media CDN data collected during the World Cup show that video streaming complements linear television, with streaming becoming the media of choice for Polish audiences on-the-go.

During the Poland vs Argentina game on November 30th, Redge Media CDN scored 22 per cent higher traffic than during the Poland vs France game (1/8 Finals). The Poland vs France match took place on Sunday December 4th at 4:00 PM CET when most of the Poles spend time resting at home or in social meetings. On the contrary, Poland vs Argentina happened in the middle of the working week at 8:00 PM CET where streaming was the natural first choice while returning from work or during extracurricular activities. Comparing these results confirms that the OTT distribution works great in the on-the-go mode. Also during the Poland vs Argentina game Redge Media CDN achieved 1.7 Tb/s peak which has set its new traffic record.

“Video consumption has evolved. Streaming successfully accompanies the consumption of linear television while offering additional usability. In the case of challenging sports events, the audience appreciates on-the-go access with broadcast quality and low latency,” commented Wojtek Turak, director of Redge Media Video Delivery Platform at Redge Technologies.