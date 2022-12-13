Openreach: Record day for UK broadband

More broadband traffic was carried across UK digital infrastructure provider Openreach’s network on December 11th 2022, than ever before.

According to Openreach, 229 Petabytes (PB) of data was carried across the network, compared to the previous highest day (December 5th 2021) of 222 PB.

It’s thought people getting into the festive spirit is behind the peak, as they headed online to shop, stream Christmas music and download festive films.