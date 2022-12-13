Pakistan drops in Netflix ISP Speed Index

Thirty-six Internet Service Providers gained 0.2 Mbps in November on the , a monthly update on which Internet Service Providers offer the best prime time Netflix streaming experience.

A total of 377 ISPs stayed the same, 17 ISPs dropped 0.2 Mbps and three ISPs – Optix in Pakistan, Zajil Telecom in Kuwait and Saigontourist Cable Television Company in Vietnam – were down 0.4 Mbps.

Italy returned to the list of countries seeing an average speed of 3.6 Mbps for the first time since July.

In total, 32 countries were in the top performance tier for November with an average speed of 3.6 Mbps: Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Panama, Paraguay, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, the UK and the US.

Pakistan was the only country to register a loss of speed in November, with its overall average speed declining 0.2 Mbps to 2.6 Mbps. In addition to Optix dropping 0.4 Mbps, Jazz, Fiberlink and PakistanTelecom dropped 0.2 Mbps.

