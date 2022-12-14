Lumine Group acquires Wiztivi

Lumine Group, an indirect subsidiary of Constellation Software, has completed the carve-out acquisition of Wiztivi, a specialist in building user experiences, video applications, and cloud gaming solutions across all screens, from SFR. Wiztivi will operate as an autonomous business unit within Lumine.

Lumine says this acquisition further strengthens its presence in the content & media software segment.

Wiztivi is trusted by a number of communications service providers, broadcasters, and media companies to engage and their customers with video and gaming experiences across all connected devices. The Streamava offering for Cloud gaming enables providers to deploy console and PC games to any connected device, fully integrated into the device user experience. With the Wiztivi Framework, providers can deploy a single code base to any device enabling innovation and common rollout across all screens. The company has launched over 300 services for major media & service providers worldwide since its founding in 2007.



“Wiztivi is a welcome addition to the growing Lumine content and media portfolio. Not only does it expand our capabilities in UI/UX design to better serve our customers, but also enables us to enter the rapidly growing market for cloud gaming solutions,” said David Sharpley, Group Leader at Lumine. “We are thrilled to welcome Wiztivi’s customers, partners, and employees to Lumine.”

Financial details were not disclosed.