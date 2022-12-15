BBC: 10m watch France vs Morocco

The France vs Morocco World Cup semi-final match pulled in a peak TV audience of 10 million on BBC One on December 14th.

The match was also streamed 3.8 million times on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online, making it one of the BBC’s five most-streamed games so far this tournament. France won the game 2-0 with goals from Theo Hernández and Randal Kolo Muani.

With coverage starting at 1.50pm, viewers can watch Argentina take on France in the World Cup Final on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on December 18th.