OneWeb buys 10,000 terminals from Hughes

OneWeb, in the process of finalising its launch schedule and completing its Version 1 satellite constellation, has bought 10,000 ground terminals from EchoStar-owned Hughes Network Systems.

Hughes confirmed the OneWeb order, saying: “Engineered and manufactured by Hughes, the terminals (model number HL1100) include the Hughes electronically steered antenna and compact indoor and outdoor equipment necessary to activate high-speed, low latency broadband service on the OneWeb constellation.”

Constructed with a solid and durable aluminium chassis, the Hughes LEO Terminal works right “out of the box,” with a compact indoor (IDU) and outdoor unit (ODU) self-pointing to the OneWeb constellation. The terminal is compact, easy to install, and will make optimal use of the OneWeb system capabilities for low latency and speeds up to 195 Mbps down and 32 Mbps up. With prototypes available and testing already underway, Hughes will start production of the LEO terminals for OneWeb in the second half of 2023.

Massimiliano Ladovaz, CTO at OneWeb, said: “We are excited about the capabilities in the Hughes flat panel and the unique benefits we can extend to our customers. These terminals will enable our partners to optimize the low latency, high speed benefits of our network with a turnkey, easy to install and operate terminal. Hughes continues to be an important and excellent partner to OneWeb and we are delighted with this next collaboration and what it means for delivering more connectivity choices to our customers.”

OneWeb is in the process of merging with Eutelsat.