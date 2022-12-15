Research: Social media creators driving viewers to SVoDs

CreatorIQ, the influencer marketing platform, has released findings showing increased creator marketing efforts from Netflix, Prime Video and Peacock, as streaming services look to stand out in a crowded space.

For streaming services, creators have become an essential tool to tap into digital subcultures and communities, engaging the most relevant fans for new and existing releases. CreatorIQ has provided a behind-the-scenes look at creator marketing strategies (Q1 to Q3 2022) powering success for three leading video streaming services.

Netflix By The Numbers:

Number of Creators: 28k

Number of Posts: 172.2k

Impressions: 12.1 billion

Engagements: 881.8 million

Key Takeaway: Netflix balances earned and paid advocacy across a massive creator community to embed itself in digital culture. On the organic front, the majority of the conversation was around hit shows like Stranger Things and Bridgerton (pictured), with 1.2k creators mentioning #StrangerThings across 3.4k pieces of content, while 731 creators used #Bridgerton in 1.5k posts. Netflix has also leveraged paid campaigns to drum up enthusiasm for more niche titles like the feature-length thriller The Gray Man, and sending TikTok star Kelly Killjoy a themed gift set which she shared in a sponsored ‘unboxing’ video.

Prime Video By The Numbers:

Number of Creators: 6.3k

Number of Posts: 33.2k

Impressions: 2.8 billion

Engagements: 163 million

Key Takeaway: Prime Video leaned into humour-based accounts and meme culture, which played a key role in its success. During the first three quarters of 2022, Prime Video consistently promoted new releases via campaigns helmed by powerhouse comedy creators like Elliot Tebele (@f***jerry on Instagram) and Overheard LA (@overheardla). Participants typically shared original memes or offbeat short-form videos that riffed on Prime Video shows, tagging their content #PrimeVideoCreator.

Peacock By The Numbers:

Number of Creators: 4.3k

Number of Posts: 22.3k

Impressions: 1.7 billion

Engagements: 77.7 million

Key Takeaway: Peacock expanded its #PeacockPartner creator programme, fueling a 76 per cent spike in Share of Voice (total creator posts). In addition to rallying around timely events like the Super Bowl, brand ambassadors routinely voiced their excitement about their favourite series — parenting blogger Tara Cark (@modernmomprobs on Instagram), for example, authored 14 posts promoting ‘Girls5eva’ as one of the most prolific members of the #PeacockPartner community in 2022.

“Creators have become the gatekeepers to the digital world, influencing everything from the products we buy to the shows we watch,” said Tim Sovay, Chief Business Development & Partnerships Officer at CreatorIQ. “Today’s audiences are inundated with more entertainment options than ever before, and creators are helping streaming services stand out by creating cultural conversations that drive subscriptions and tune-in.”