According to the latest DASH study by The Advertising Research Foundation (ARF), the household penetration levels of the major subscription streaming services held mostly flat YoY in the US, with the exception of Paramount+, which has jumped up to 17 per cent from 11 per cent.



Additionally, Disney (41 per cent up from 39 per cent) and HBO Max (29 per cent up from 27 per cent) have risen slightly, while the market leaders, Netflix (66 per cent down from 69 per cent) and Prime Video (56 per cent down from 58 per cent), have declined simultaneously. In addition, Netflix and Disney+ remain the most shared services among both friends (12 per cent and per cent respectively) and relatives (36 per cent and 33 per cent respectively).

Other findings from the report include: