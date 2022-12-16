Italy extends content quotas to streamers

A new regulation approved by Italy’s Communications Authority (AgCom) will extend the investment obligations in European audio-visual content and independent productions to streaming platforms based abroad.

According to the regulator, the regulation, which replaces the one adopted in 2019, was subject to public consultation and took into account the comments that emerged during the hearings with all stakeholders.

The main innovation is the granting of equal status, as far as investment obligations are concerned, for audiovisual media service providers established in Italy and those established in another EU member state.

As a result, the audio-visual media service providers must feature recent European works and original Italian productions in their catalogues.

In order to provide more flexibility, the regulation enables operators, in case of non-fulfilment of the investments, to reach a higher quota of investments in the following year.