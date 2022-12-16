More Insight TV channels on FuboTV

Insight TV, the millennial and gen-z focused channel operator and content producer, has announced the launch of three FAST (Free Ad Supported Television) channels on sports-first live TV streaming platform FuboTV across the US and Canada.

Insight TV and FuboTV will strengthen their partnership by adding INFAST (Lifestyle), INTROUBLE (Action & sports) and INWONDER (Science and tech) to the FuboTV streaming platform.

Insight TV UHD was added to the FuboTV (adventure add-on) package earlier in 2022. This development enhances the existing partnership and allows FuboTV to meet the growing demand in the US and Canada for millennial and gen-z unscripted content.

Natalie Boot, VP Media Sales, Insight T, commented: “We are excited to build on our longstanding relationship with the team at FuboTV to bring our popular and growing FAST channels to their platform as they expand their offering to make sure to bring the best content to their users. We look forward to reaching our fans who call FuboTV their home for viewing.”