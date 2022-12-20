Germany: DAZN retains Champions League

DAZN has extended its partnership with UEFA and remains the home of the Champions League in Germany.

The sports streaming service has secured the rights to the tournament until 2027 and will continue to broadcast more matches than any other service, live and exclusive, also for the upcoming rights cycle starting in the 2024/25 season.

With the start of the 2024/25 season, UEFA is changing the competition format and increasing the number of admitted clubs from 32 to 36 and replacing the group stage with a ‘Swiss system’ league phase. Each club plays eight matches in the league phase against eight different opponents (four home and four away), which are drawn in advance. The teams in the top eight places in the league table automatically qualify for the knockout phase, while the teams in places 9 to 24 compete for the remaining eight starting places in the competition’s round of 16 in play-off matches (first leg and second leg). Therefore, DAZN will broadcast 186 of 203 matches per season live from the 2024/25 season onwards, 65 more than currently. The sports platform will show all matches on Wednesday and all but one on Tuesday, live and exclusive, both as individual matches and, in the conference – in the league phase and the knockout phase. In addition, the annual final will be co-exclusive on DAZN, as before.

Alice Mascia, CEO of DAZN in the DACH region, commented: “We are very excited to extend our partnership with UEFA. The UEFA Champions League is one of the most important sport competitions in the world. The new format makes it even more thrilling and engaging for fans. That’s why it makes us proud and happy to remain the long-term home of the most prestigious European competition for clubs and to continue bringing it to all football fans in Germany.”