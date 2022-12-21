Italy: OTT and mobile TV see growth in 2022

Over half of the Italian population (52.8 per cent) watched TV over the internet in 2022, a growth of 10.9 per cent on the previous year, according to the annual report from the research institute Censis.

The number of smart TVs reached 16.7 million, in comparison to 15.3 million a year earlier. Mobile TV is now watched regularly by 34 per cent of Italians.

Meanwhile, traditional terrestrial TV continues its downward trend (-3.9 per cent compared to 2021), while satellite TV viewing has seen a slight growth (+1.4 per cent).

Overall, there are 120 million screens in Italy (on average five per household), including 48 million smartphones and 43 million TV sets, which are present in 97.3 per cent of Italian homes.

An estimated 2.3 million households, or some three million individual -, almost all of them over 65 years – are not connected to the internet.