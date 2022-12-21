Survey: Consumers desire simplicity in entertainment

The majority of consumers globally (86 per cent) want an all-in-one platform to simplify their entertainment experiences with video streaming, fantasy sports, social media, ecommerce and more, according to the Reinvent for Growth report from Accenture.

As part of its second annual global entertainment study, Accenture surveyed 6,000 consumers to understand their preferences and behaviours regarding their online entertainment experiences. Four in 10 respondents (41 per cent) said they would pay for an all-in-one platform for their entertainment services. In addition, three in five (61 per cent) want the ability to share their streaming profiles across platforms to allow for better personalisation of content.

“Standalone streaming services are running up against some simple facts: There are limits to what consumers will pay for and only a certain amount of complexity and options that they are prepared to deal with,” said John Peters, a managing director in Accenture’s Media & Entertainment industry practice. “It is time to reimagine entertainment ecosystems so that media companies can move to profitable growth by helping consumers get everything they need and want.”

Other findings from the report further highlight the need for media organisations to reconsider their operational and content strategies:

More than one-third (35 per cent) of consumers unsubscribed from at least one of the top five streaming video-on-demand services in the last 12 months, and 26 per cent said that they plan to cut one or more in the next 12 months.

More than seven in 10 consumers (72 per cent) reported frustration at finding something to watch, up 6 percentage points from last year.

More than half (55 per cent) of consumers said they are overwhelmed by the number of streaming services to choose from, with 26 per cent saying it can take them more than 10 minutes to settle on a streaming choice (up from 17 per cent last year).

Accenture’s report also identifies three emerging roles for entertainment companies that are competing for consumers’ time, attention and money:

Audience aggregators are platform companies with a diversified business model that monetize attention and engagement directly and indirectly by tying multiple entertainment and other services together in one place.

Audience cultivators will create and efficiently monetize entertainment in one or multiple forms (e.g., video, music, gaming etc.) by knowing their core audience, focusing on content/cost efficiency, and ensuring that they’re included in audience aggregator platforms and bundles.

Content merchants will focus on making the best possible content without needing to monetise the engagement their content achieves.

“The future of the media industry is moving toward aggregated platforms,” said Imran Shah, a managing director with Accenture’s Communications, Media & Technology industry group. “These platforms will achieve two crucial outcomes – creating inclusive, lower churn services and bundles that will drive revenue for media companies, while delivering experiences that enable consumers to easily find and access content.”