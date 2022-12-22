Philippines: Telco, pay-TV revenue to increase 4% CAGR

The total telecom and pay-TV services revenue in the Philippines is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4 per cent during 2021-2026, mainly supported by mobile data and fixed broadband segments, forecasts GlobalData , a data and analytics company.

GlobalData’s research reveals that the mobile voice service revenue in the country will decline over 2021-2026 in line with the steady drop in mobile voice average revenue per user (ARPU), as MNOs extend unlimited voice minutes as a part of their bundled plans.

Mobile data service revenue, on the other hand, is poised to increase at a healthy CAGR of 7.8 per cent over the forecast period driven by the projected rise in mobile internet subscriptions, growth in higher ARPU-yielding 5G subscriptions and a steady rise in the consumption of mobile data services.

Aasif Iqbal, Telecom Analyst at GlobalData, said: “4G services accounted for 80.4 per cent of the total mobile subscriptions in 2021 and will remain the leading mobile technology through 2026. 5G subscriptions will however increase at a brisk pace over the forecast period, supported by 5G network expansion efforts by operators like PLDT and Globe Telecom across the country.”

In the fixed communication services segment, fixed voice service revenue will increase over the forecast period supported by the subscription gains in the VoIP segment. Fixed broadband service revenue will also increase during the forecast period, driven by a steady rise in FTTH subscriptions, and continued growth in DSL, cable internet, and fixed wireless subscriptions.

Iqbal added: “The acceleration in the adoption of fiber-optic broadband services in the Philippines can be primarily attributed to the rising demand for high-speed data services and the expansion of fiber-optic network infrastructure by local government and service coverage by operators. For instance, PLDT has added 489,000 new fiber subscriptions and has deployed 1.29 million new fiber ports in the first nine months of 2022.

Pay-TV services revenue in the country is set to grow over the forecast period in line with the steady increase in DTH subscriptions and robust growth in IPTV subscriptions.

Iqbal concluded: “Globe Telecom led the mobile services segment, in terms of subscriptions, in 2021 and will continue to hold the top spot through the forecast period with its strong focus on 4G/ 5G network expansions. PLDT topped the fixed voice and fixed broadband segments. In the fixed broadband segment, PLDT will continue to lead through 2026, supported by its strong position in DSL segment and its fast-expanding FTTH user base and keen focus on migrating its copper wire and hybrid fiber broadband service users to full fiber fixed broadband service. Cignal on the other hand led the pay-TV services market, in terms of subscriptions in 2021, thanks to its strong position in the DTH segment.”