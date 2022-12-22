Report: Strong appetite for local content in Nordics

A Mediavision study reports that streaming services in the Nordics are largely dominated by English-language content. Almost 70 per cent of all hours of fiction and entertainment on the SVoD services are of non-Nordic origin.

The substantial libraries of the global SVoD services are mainly built up by international and specifically US content. Nordic programming represents a small share of the total supply. The appetite for local content is, however, greater. Mediavision says the bottom-line is: the demand for local content is higher than the supply.

Global streamers appear to have noticed this wish among their viewers, as the attention to locally produced content has increased lately. For example, Prime Video recently announced a slate of 18 Nordic productions and entered a three-year deal with Nordisk Film. Meanwhile, Disney+ has announced its first Nordic original and Netflix’s first ever Nordic reality series is in production. The highest share of local content is, unsurprisingly, found on the services of Nordic origin such as Cmore, TV2 Play, Ruutu Plus and Viaplay.



“The demand for local content is strong in the region and several SVoD services now increase their Nordic programming,” commened Natalia Borelius, senior analyst at Mediavision. “However, local productions often have a smaller target market which can make the cost aspect more challenging.”