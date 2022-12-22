Spain: Movistar beats US streamers on local premieres

Spanish pay-TV platform, Movistar Plus leads the market in the number of Spanish TV production premieres, ahead of Netflix and Prime Video.

According to consultancy firm Geca, Telefónica’s platform released 28 Spanish productions in 2022, 11 more than the previous year. Prime Video released 24, one less than in 2021, and Netflix had 19, four more than in 2021. Atresplayer and Mitele launched 16 and five respectively.

In terms of hours, Movistar dedicated 125 hours to premieres in entertainment and fiction, Prime video 94, Netflix 91 and Atresplayer 72.