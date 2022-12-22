Tata Communications acquires The Switch for €55m

Tata Communications, a digital ecosystem enabler, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire The Switch Enterprises.

New York-headquartered, The Switch is an end-to- end live video production and transmission services provider with reach to top tier sporting venues in North America. With this transaction, Tata Communications says it will gain a strong foothold into the Americas media and entertainment market, extend its portfolio into live video production and become positioned as an end-to-end media ecosystem player in the entire content development value chain globally.

Under the terms of the agreement, Tata Communications has agreed to acquire 100 per cent equity stake in The Switch Enterprises and certain of its international assets for a value of approximately $58.8 million (€55.2m) in a cash (subject to customary closing adjustments) only transaction. The closing of the transaction is dependent upon regulatory approvals. With both companies coming together, Tata Communications will support The Switch customers with global reach to over 190 countries and territories and The Switch will bring live production capabilities helping organisations to produce high quality, more immersive content faster and more efficiently.

Tri Pham, Chief Strategy Officer, Tata Communications, commented: “Our combined forces of The Switch’s strong presence in North America and Tata Communications’ global position will create a formidable powerhouse in the global media ecosystem helping enterprises harness emerging digital consumption patterns to drive innovation and disruption. In addition, The Switch production infrastructure as a service model will allow Tata Communications customers to accelerate adoption of remote production from any event around the world.”