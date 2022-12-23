Hallmark Movies Now launches on Vizio Smart TVs

Hallmark Media has confirmed that its SVoD service, Hallmark Movies Now, is now available on VIZIO Smart TVs. The launch comes as the service closes out its annual holiday programming stunt Movies & Mistletoe, which features beloved Hallmark holiday programming, and gears up for a strong January line-up of offerings, including hit films such as The Wedding Veil, The Wedding Veil Unveiled, and The Wedding Veil Legacy, as well as The Perfect Pairing, Girlfriendship, and more.

“We’re proud to make our signature, in-demand brand of original content available to VIZIO Smart TV customers,” said Lauri McGarrigan, senior vice president of business development, content distribution, Hallmark Media. “The Hallmark Movies Now platform provides hundreds of hours of feel-good Hallmark content, with new, curated offerings each month that VIZIO Smart TV owners are sure to enjoy.”

VIZIO Smart TV owners can find Hallmark Movies Now in the VIZIO Content Store on their VIZIO Smart TV. They may subscribe to Hallmark Movies Now for $5.99 (€5.64) a month or $59.99 a year.