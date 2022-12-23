Research: 90% US homes take Internet service

Findings from Leichtman Research Group indicate that 90 per cent of US households get an Internet service at home, compared to 84 per cent in 2017, and 74 per cent in 2007. Broadband accounts for 99 per cent of households with an Internet service at home, and 89 per cent of all households get a broadband Internet service – an increase from 82 per cent in 2017, and 53 per cent in 2007.

This study also found that 90 per cent of households use a laptop or desktop computer, an increase from 85 per cent in 2017. Of those that use a laptop or desktop computer at home, 96 per cent have an Internet service at home. Those that do not use a laptop or desktop computer at home account for 58 per cent of all that do not get an Internet service at home.

These findings are based on a survey of 1,910 households from throughout the United States and are part of a new LRG study, Broadband Internet in the U.S. 2022. This is LRG’s twentieth annual study on this topic.

Other related findings include:

Individuals ages 65+ account for 34 per cent of those that do not get an Internet service at home

56 per cent of broadband subscribers are very satisfied (8-10 on a 1-10 scale) with their Internet service at home, while 6 per cent are not satisfied (1-3).

44 per cent of broadband subscribers do not know the download speed of their service – compared to 60 per cent in 2017

61 per cent reporting Internet speeds of >100 Mbps are very satisfied with their service, compared to 41 per cent with speeds <50 Mbps, and 57 per cent that do not know their speed

40 per cent of broadband households get a bundle of services from a single provider – compared to 64 per cent in 2017, and 78 per cent in 2012

59 per cent of adults with an Internet service at home watch video online daily – compared to 59 per cent in 2020, 43 per cent in 2017, and 17 per cent in 2012

“The percentage of households getting an Internet service at home, including high-speed broadband, is higher than in any previous year,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group. “Computer usage and knowledge remain the foundation for Internet services in the home. Among those that do not get an Internet service at home, 58 per cent also do not use a computer at home.”