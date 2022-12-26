KSI: In Real Life debuts Jan 26 on Prime Video

Prime Video has announced that KSI: In Real Life will launch exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide on January 26th 2023.

On the eve of the release of his second album one of the world’s most influential young men, YouTube star KSI, is riding high in his career but running on empty in his private life. With over a decade in the spotlight, Olajide Olatunji (JJ to his friends) has defied the odds and scored a series of unexpected victories in the worlds of business, music, and boxing. But success has come at a price – pushing away his parents, fraying his relationship with his girlfriend and falling out with his brother.



In Real Life dives into the origin story of this online icon, his beginnings in Watford, his school failures, and his early adoption of a new platform called YouTube. As KSI, he perfected a character that connected with kids in bedrooms around the world. But the KSI persona could also be ruthless and single-minded, leaving the man behind the mask lonely and isolated.



In the midst of a sell-out UK tour, JJ reaches crisis point. Questioning what love is and whether he is capable of it, he starts to re-evaluate his life, then takes action to repair his relationships with those closest to him. With unique and unfiltered access to the global megastar, the film confronts questions about family, fame, the internet, and overcoming trauma. It is both a revealing portrait of the rise and rise of the ultimate influencer and a warts-and-all look at a young man working out who he is while the whole world watches.

The director is Wes Pollitt (The Last Miners, Murder 24/7) the producer is Sophie Grant (The Last Miners, Superkids: Breaking Away from Care) and the executive producers are Louis Theroux (Altered States, My Scientology Movie, Shooting Joe Exotic) and Barnaby Coughlin (Inside Tatler, Sound of Musicals, First Dates). On production management, Donna Ferry is the production executive (This is Football, Stylish with Jena Lyons) and Hannah Ramsey is the line producer (The Met: Policing London, Louis Theroux: Mothers on the Edge).