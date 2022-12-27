The King’s speech sets record viewing figures

King Charles’s Christmas Day message – the first since the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September – was the most watched address by a monarch on record.

Some 10.6 million tuned in for the eight-minute broadcast, which was the most watched programme on December 25th. The message aired across several channels including BBC One, ITV1, ITV3, Sky News and GB News, with BBC Two also providing a signed version.

This was the biggest number to watch the traditional Christmas broadcast in the 20 years that ratings have been released for it. The King addressed the nation from St George’s chapel at Windsor Castle where the service for his mother was held earlier this year.

The audience figure was also nearly double the total viewership for the second most-watched show on December 25th, with the Strictly Come Dancing special on BBC One pulling in 5.4 million viewers.