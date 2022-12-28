Jensen appointed Antenna CEO

Antenna Group, the international entertainment and media organisation, has appointed Linda Jensen to the position of Group Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect. Jensen has more than twenty years’ experience at senior leadership level in the global television and digital media industry.

Jensen will take responsibility for the Group’s portfolio of media assets across multiple platforms, and will be identifying new markets and technologies that offer opportunities for increased growth.

Theodore Kyriakou, Chairman, Antenna Group, commented: “I am pleased to welcome Linda to Antenna Group. Her substantial experience and unique track record will significantly contribute to our growth strategy.”

Jensen has previously held senior positions at HBO Europe, MTV Russia and CME, leading international media businesses and bringing substantial revenue growth. She possesses a wealth of experience in implementing successful digital expansion strategies as well as a specialist knowledge and understanding of the CEE and wider European marketplace.

Jensen added: “I am delighted to join Antenna Group as Group CEO. With its excellent content and growing international footprint, Antenna has a perfect foundation for future innovation and expansion. I look forward to working with the team as we create outstanding entertainment experiences for our global audience.”