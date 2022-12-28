Netflix: 35m watch Knives Out sequel in 3 days

In its first three days of release (December 23rd – 25th), Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was Netflix’s #1 film, watched by 35 million household (82.1 million view hours divided by 2.3 hours of runtime) from over 93 countries, as audiences tried to solve the mystery and identify the murderer.

Meanwhile, viewers were eager to indulge on season three of Emily in Paris over the festive week (beginning December 19th). The returning series came in #2 with 117.6 million hours viewed and in the top 10 in 93 countries. The premiere for season three was bigger than the premiere of seasons one and two, and the first season was also back in the Top 10 more than two years after it premiered.

Netflix said that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Emily in Paris season 3 “cap off a packed year of must-watch TV series and films” for the platform, and also revealed that, with more spots in the Nielsen than all other streamers combined, Netflix had the #1 original series 46 out of 48 weeks so far this year and almost half of the #1 weekly movie spots on streaming.

Five of Netflix’s Top 10 most popular English language series of all time premiered in 2022: Stranger Things season 4, Wednesday and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (all of which crossed the 1 billion hours viewed mark), Bridgerton season 2 and Inventing Anna.

Three of Netflix’s Top 10 most popular English language films of all time also premiered in 2022: The Adam Project, The Gray Man and Purple Hearts. Netflix also released its most successful animated kids film with The Sea Beast its most successful documentary feature, The Tinder Swindler.

Additionally seven of Netflix’s Top 10 most popular non-English films of all time premiered in 2022: Troll (Norway), All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Black Crab (Sweden), Through My Window (Spain), The Takedown (France) Loving Adults (Denmark) and My Name is Vendetta (Italy).