Forecast: Thai pay-TV revs 4.2% CAGR ‘22-‘27

Pay-TV service revenue in Thailand is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2 per cent from $752 million (€708m) in 2022 to $922 million in 2027, driven primarily by an increase in IPTV subscriptions, forecasts data and analytics company GlobalData.

GlobalData’s Thailand Pay-TV Forecast (Q3 2022) reveals that while DTH revenue will increase at a tepid CAGR of 0.6 per cent between 2022 and 2027, IPTV service revenue will increase at a robust CAGR of 27.4 per cent over the forecast period.

“Despite an increase in the total pay-TV revenue in Thailand, the average monthly spend per pay-TV account will fall from $8.01 to $7.04 between 2022 and 2027, owing to the competitive pricing strategies being adopted by pay-TV operators to retain their subscriber base,” advises Srikanth Vaidya, Telecom Analyst at GlobalData.

DTH will remain as the leading platform to deliver pay-TV services in 2022, accounting for a 33 per cent share of total subscriptions, despite a slow growth in subscriptions. IPTV will, however, surpass DTH subscriptions in 2025, occupying about 48 per cent share of the total pay-TV subscriptions by the end of 2027, driven by an increase in adoption of multi-play packages with integrated IPTV services.

“TrueVisions dominates Thailand’s pay-TV market in 2022 and will continue to lead the market over the forecast period, given its high subscriber share in all the three segments that include DTH, cable-TV and IPTV and a strong focus on offering premium content to Thai users to compete with OTT video platform providers in the pay-TV market,” concludes Vaidya.